News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Jackson cements spot as area’s top team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 25.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, (Previous), School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Jackson (19-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Bartow, Bishop Snyder, Eleanor McMain, Fleming Island, Florida High, Lake Highland Prep, Mainland, Orange Park, PK Yonge, Potter’s House, Ribault (twice), Victory Rock Prep.

Glance: The Tigers are feeling it. Jackson has won 13 straight games as it zeroes in on a Gateway Conference title. Its stretch since our last Super 6 was arguably its best of the season. The Tigers went 4-0 since our last check-in, beating Mainland (57-41), Lake Highland Prep (58-51), Bartow (64-47) and Ribault (73-38). Every one of those wins, notably the victory over Lake Highland, was the high-quality variety. Jackson has Fletcher in the Gateway semis on Wednesday night, and a likely final on Friday against either Riverside or Paxon.

2. (2) Fleming Island (20-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Episcopal, Fletcher, Impact Christian, Nease, Oakleaf, Raines, Riverside (twice), St. Augustine, Seminole.

Glance: The Golden Eagles continue to stack wins. Fleming’s winning streak is now at seven games. Three wins since last week; a 70-53 W over Oakleaf, a 68-39 win over Clay and a 69-62 victory over St. Augustine. Big showdown on Thursday at home against Orange Park. Colton Zapp (12.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Ahman Greenidge (11.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg) and Antoine Sandy (11.3 ppg) lead Fleming. The Golden Eagles remain waiting on a final appeal to be heard by the FHSAA regarding use of an ineligible player.

3. (T6) Riverside (18-4, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Fletcher, Impact Christian, Jackson, Melbourne, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Sandalwood, West Nassau, Windermere Prep.

Glance: The Generals have won five straight since a one-point loss to Fletcher and make the big jump of the week. Included in their work since our last Super 6 were three wins; West Nassau (73-50), Melbourne (65-58) and Sandalwood (64-47). The win over Melbourne was one of Riverside’s best of the season. The Bulldogs are 17-3. Riverside has a big test Wednesday night against No. 5 Paxon.

4. (3) Ponte Vedra (18-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, Doral Academy, Evans, Fletcher, Gulf Coast, Impact Christian, Nease, Providence, St. Augustine, Somerset Prep.

Glance: The winning streak ended at 14 games with a 45-41 loss to a very strong Bishop Snyder team. They also beat St. Augustine (70-55) since our last Super 6. Ross Candelino (13.2 ppg), JT Kelly (10.8 ppg), Luke Pirris (10.6 ppg) and Nathan Bunkosky (10.5 ppg) remain in the double figure scoring averages for the Sharks. Ponte Vedra has a tough closing stretch next week, with three St. Johns County teams; a very good St. Joseph (Tuesday), rival Nease (Thursday) and a dangerous Bartram Trail (Friday).

T5. (4) Paxon (19-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Bradford, Clay, Hope Christian, Pensacola, Raines, St. Augustine, Santa Fe, Tattnall County, University Christian, Yulee.

Glance: The Golden Eagles’ winning streak also ended at 14 games. It beat Atlantic Coast (63-54) and then lost to an always-tough Weston Sagemont team (71-59) before bouncing back with a win over White in the Gateway tournament. Difficult conference semi on Wednesday against No. 3 Riverside. If Paxon can get by the Generals, it will likely see No. 1 Jackson for the title on Friday.

T5. (T6) Providence (16-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartow, Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Calvary Christian, Episcopal, Nease, Orange Park, Palatka, St. Joseph, Santa Fe Catholic, Sickles, University Christian

Glance: A 2-1 mark since our last Super 6 for the Stallions. They beat UC (53-37) and Santa Fe Catholic (52-42) and lost to Lake Highland Prep (40-34). They’ve got Impact Christian on Wednesday and First Coast on Saturday to round out the week.

6. (T6) Orange Park (18-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, Oakleaf, Villages Charter, West Nassau.

Glance: The Raiders were 2-1 since our last Super 6, a big win over a hot Oakleaf (58-53) and a 60-53 W over Bartram Trail. OP lost to Tallahassee Lincoln in a tough one, 45-44. Big battles to end the week, with No. 2 Fleming Island and a tough Nease team on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

On the bubble

Baldwin (10-8, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (7-10, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (12-10, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (10-8, Class 3A); Clay (9-7, Class 5A); Creekside (12-5, Class 7A); Episcopal (10-11, Class 3A); Fletcher (14-7, Class 6A); Hope Christian (13-8, independent); Impact Christian (9-10, Class 2A); Nease (16-5, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (15-6, Class 2A); Oakleaf (10-12, Class 7A); Palatka (11-7, Class 4A); Raines (11-11, Class 5A); Ribault (15-6, Class 5A); St. Augustine (13-9, Class 6A); St. Joseph (14-5, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (14-5, independent); Sandalwood (14-7, Class 7A); Seacoast Christian (15-5, Class 2A); University Christian (11-8, Class 2A); West Nassau (11-9, Class 4A); Yulee (13-7, Class 4A);