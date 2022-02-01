Gators Breakdown: Final push to National Signing Day

National Signing Day is just a couple of days away and a strong finish is in the cards for Florida.

Join David Waters as he looks back at the last visitors before the dead period and checks in on the big targets left on the board.

Lastly, David answers questions from Gators Breakdown Plus members pertaining Anthony Richardson’s health and roster attrition.

