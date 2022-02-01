Jaguars to interview Doug Pederson for 2nd time, report says

In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles released a statement Sunday night, Aug. 2, 2020, saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forty-six days into the Jaguars coaching search, one of the first candidates to interview with the team is reportedly getting a second interview.

Former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson will get another chance to impress Jaguars’ brass, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Jaguars will interview Doug Pederson for their head coaching job tomorrow, sources say. That’ll be his second interview with Jacksonville as their search continues. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 31, 2022

Pederson originally interviewed for the Jaguars’ job on Dec. 30. He is not currently coaching, meaning he does not fall under the interview restrictions that current NFL assistants do. The Jaguars were rumored to be interested in Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, but because the Jaguars did not interview him once before the playoffs began, they must wait until after the Super Bowl to interview him again.

Pederson and former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell were among the former head coaches to interview with the Jaguars. Among those coaches with previous head coaching experience to interview for the job were Bill O’Brien, Vic Fangio and Todd Bowles. The Jaguars reportedly interviewed former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday.

FWIW: Former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia might be missing the wow factor, but players love him and he'd change the culture ruined by Urb.



Apparently Trevor Lawrence would be on board with the hire, too.



Also, Bisaccia is tight with ex-Broncos HC/potential DC Vic Fangio. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) January 31, 2022

Last week, the Jaguars appeared to be close to hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, a former Jaguars quarterback, but negotiations over control of the roster appear to have derailed those efforts.

Nine teams were in the market for head coaches this offseason. So far, the Bears (Matt Eberflus), Denver Broncos (Nathaniel Hackett), New York Giants (Brian Daboll) and Las Vegas Raiders (Josh McDaniels) have all hired new coaches. The Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and the Jaguars are still looking. None of the teams currently looking for a head coach fired their coaches as early as the Jaguars.