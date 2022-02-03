Jacksonville native Myjai Sanders looking to make mark in the NFL

Former Raines and Camden County player Myjai Sanders at practice for the Senior Bowl on Wednesday.

MOBILE, Ala. – Jacksonville native Myjai Sanders has his eyes set on the NFL draft.

Sanders played high school football at both Raines and Camden County before landing a scholarship in Cincinnati to play in college.

Sanders said during Wednesday’s practice at the Senior Bowl that his ride has been a fun journey.

“It has been a blessing. At the end of the day, just going through your days and just having fun,” he said. “Just going days and days, like living, just living as much as you can live and gaining as much as you can gain, especially from Coach Vic and Coach Wiley back when I was in high school.”

Sanders said he is a Raines Viking for life and feels like his high school career in Jacksonville helped to pave the way for other athletes.

“I definitely felt like I made a pipeline from Cincinnati to Jacksonville and definitely like Camden,” he said. “But I just feel like I started a lot of different trends, especially like just going out of state and trying something new and trying to do a new conference and not trying to go to a bigger school. But just to show everybody that it’s possible.”

Sanders’ jump to the Bearcats has paid off. He is expected to be selected in the NFL draft this April. Sanders was invited to attend the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and has been able to catch the attention of many of the scouts in attendance.

“You know, I’ve been practicing how I used to practice at Cincinnati. So it’s kind of the same,” Sanders said. “But one thing that’s different is just the schemes. And how they have us fit in and stuff is pretty crazy. I like it.”

Sanders said he looked forward to the chance to show everyone just what he can do as a pass rusher.

”I’m just looking more ready and anxious to get to Saturday,” he said. “To really showcase everything. But today we got more pass rush drills so I’m going to open up my suitcase and show what I got today.”

Sanders’ dream of making it to the NFL is getting closer with each passing day, but he says it still hasn’t sunk in yet that he is preparing to be an NFL player.

“I keep telling my mom that I don’t think it clicked yet,” said Sanders. “I feel like when it really will dawn on me is when I play my first game. My first real game, or probably the first time I walk in the locker room.”