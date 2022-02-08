Boys high school soccer playoffs: Glance at Wednesday’s first-round matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys high school soccer playoffs begin on Wednesday night. A glance at the first-round matchups. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Seeds and records listed.

Region 1-7A

8. Bartram Trail (7-5-4) at 1. Port Orange Spruce Creek (23-1-2)

5. Mandarin (14-3) at 4. Lake Brantley (7-11-2)

7. DeLand (12-4-1) at 2. Oakleaf (15-1)

6. Creekside (13-3-2) at 3. Orlando Boone (9-2-2)

Region glance: Tough opener for the Bears. The Mustangs enter on a two-game losing streak, including an upset OT loss to Bartram in the district tournament. Antonio Mancinotti is one of the area’s top players (29 goals, 14 assists) and continues to lead Mandarin. Oakleaf’s strong seasons continues. Akindele May-Parker (18 goals) and Braden Hill (16 goals, 11 assists) give Oakleaf a powerful scoring duo. A win by the Knights and Creekside would set up a Saturday rematch between the two, who turned in a classic in the district semis. Joey Mueller, a 26-goal scorer, leads Creekside.

Region 1-6A

8. Fleming Island (11-6) at 1. Fort Walton Beach (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

6. Booker T. Washington (10-3-3) at 3. Ponte Vedra (13-0-3)

Region glance: The Sharks remain the area’s last remaining unbeaten team. They’re a solid pick to reach the regional finals. Jonathan Luce (9 goals, 6 assists) and Cade Greenwald (8 goals, 3 assists) provide the offense. On defense, Ponte Vedra has given up just nine goals. The Golden Eagles have been hot and cold this season but enter having won six of their last seven games.

Region 1-5A

8. Clay (7-5-3) at 1. Arnold (18-1-1)

5. Choctawhatchee (5-13-1) at 4. Matanzas (10-4-1)

7. Ridgeview (6-8-1) at 2. Gulf Breeze (16-2-2)

6. Menendez (6-9-1) at 3. Stanton (17-5-2)

Region glance: Menendez and Stanton is one of just two all-local boys playoff games. Kristian Fischer (16 goals, 4 assists), Joseph Alberto (10 goals, 4 assists) and Preston Skinner (11 assists, 9 goals) power a Stanton team that is a good pick to reach the regional finals. Tough road assignments for Clay and Ridgeview. Matanzas, led by Andrew Alvarez (13 goals, 6 assists) and Joseph Powell (9 goals, 3 assists), likely draws No. 1 Arnold in Saturday’s second round.

Region 1-4A

5. West Florida (10-9-2) at 4. Yulee (13-3-1), 6 p.m.

7. Suwannee (9-8-5) at 2. Gainesville Eastside (9-4-2), 5 p.m.

6. Bishop Kenny (13-8-1) at 3. Wakulla (10-3-2)

Region glance: The Hornets have enjoyed an excellent season, with Sebastian Joinville leading the way. All three losses have come to playoff teams. Nathan Hawara (18 goals) and Martin Pineiros (12 assists, 9 goals) lead a dangerous Kenny team that is capable of reaching the regional final.

Region 1-3A

8. Walton (10-7) at 1. Bolles (12-2)

Region glance: The Bulldogs reached the state semifinals last season before running aground against Tampa Catholic. There’s a potential rematch against Catholic in the second round if the Bulldogs can win this one.

Region 1-2A

8. Gainesville Oak Hall (8-3) at 1. St. Johns Country Day (8-1-1), 6 p.m.

5. St. Joseph (8-5-2) vs. 4. Harvest Community (5-8), at Providence

Region glance: The Spartans reached the state championship game last year before falling short to Canterbury, 4-0. Corban Berrang (8 goals) and Jacob Graston (4 goals, 3 assists) have led St. Johns this season. The Flashes have already faced Harvest once this season and notched a 5-0 victory.