Jacksonville-area duo Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler earn Pro Football Hall of Fame honor

Tony Boselli of the Jacksonville Jaguars pushes Maa Tanuvasa #98 of the Denver Broncos. LeRoy Butler looks over during a practice before the 1998 Super Bowl. (AP Photos/Stephen Dunn/Morry Gash)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tony Boselli was the bedrock of the expansion Jaguars.

LeRoy Butler grew up in Jacksonville and went on to star at the highest levels of football.

Two Jacksonville icons, both going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame together.

LEROY BUTLER MAKES THE HALL OF FAME

TONY BOSELLI MAKES THE HALL OF FAME

Boselli and Butler were elected to the Hall of Fame on Thursday night during the NFL Honors program, ending numerous close calls that begged the question if either would ever get the required support to clear the hump.

It finally happened.

It took six years as a finalist for Boselli to crack the final threshold. For Butler, he made the Hall in his third season as a finalist.