Girls basketball playoffs: BK, Nease, UC reach state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bishop Kenny, Nease and University Christian are the three girls basketball teams left standing in the state playoffs.

The Crusaders, Panthers and Christians took care of business on Friday night, all winning their regional final games to advance to next week’s state semifinals at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Bishop Kenny dumped visiting Rutherford, 62-50, in the Region 1-4A finals to reach its fourth consecutive final four. Kenny trailed just once, 3-2, closed the opening quarter on a 9-0 run and held off the Rams in the second half to move on. Kenny will face Lake Highland Prep on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Lakeland.

Nease ended a two-game losing skid to top-seeded St. Augustine to bounce the host Yellow Jackets 49-33 in a game that bucked recent history in the series. Games the last three years had all been decided by 10 points or less. The Panthers will face St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Ad

University Christian went on the road to beat top-seeded Florida A&M, 55-53. The Christians blocked a last-second shot to advance. UC will face Faith Christian on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Orange Park and Providence saw their seasons end.

The Raiders lost 70-55 to visiting Pensacola Pine Forest in Region 1-5A. And Providence came up short to top-seeded Florida High in Region 1-3A, 64-39.

Regional finals

Friday’s results

Region 1-6A

(6) Nease 49, (5) St. Augustine 33

Region 1-5A

(2) Pensacola Pine Forest 70, (1) Orange Park 55

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 62, (2) Rutherford 50

Region 1-3A

(1) Florida State University High 64, (3) Providence 39

Region 1-2A

(2) University Christian 55, (1) Florida A&M 53

State semifinals

at RP Funding Center, Lakeland

Wednesday

Class 2A

University Christian (18-11) vs. Faith Christian (26-4), 10 a.m.

Thursday

Class 4A

Bishop Kenny (25-4) vs. Lake Highland Prep (23-4), 10 a.m.

Ad

Class 6A

Nease (25-4) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (25-4), 6 p.m.