Girls soccer state semis: Creekside, Fletcher, St. Johns move on to title games

Three area teams will play for state championships next week in DeLand.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a perfect night area girls soccer teams, with Creekside, Fletcher and St. Johns Country Day all winning state semifinal games on Friday.

The Knights beat visiting Palm Harbor University, 1-0, to advance to the Class 7A state championship game on Feb. 25 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. Creekside will face Cypress Bay (16-4-1) on Friday at 4:05 p.m. in search of its first state title.

Fletcher pulled away from visiting Viera for a 3-1 win in the Class 6A state semifinals. The Senators (17-5-2) will face Lourdes Academy (17-1-3) on Feb. 25 at 1:05 p.m. in an effort to try and win the first soccer championship for a Duval County public school.

In Class 2A, St. Johns Country Day continued its run, routing Westminster Christian, 8-0, to reach the title game. The Spartans (18-3-1) have won all four playoff games by 8-0 scores and will try and win their 11th consecutive state championship when they face Shorecrest Prep on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

State semifinals

Friday’s results

Class 7A

Creekside 1, Palm Harbor University 0

Class 6A

Fletcher 3, Viera 1

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day 8, Westminster Christian 0

State championships

At Spec Martin Stadium, DeLand

Wednesday’s game

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day (18-3-1) vs. Shorecrest Prep (15-3), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s games

Class 7A

Cypress Bay (16-4-1) vs. Creekside (18-3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Class 6A

Fletcher (17-5-2) vs. Lourdes Academy (17-1-3), 1:05 p.m.