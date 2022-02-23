Gators Breakdown: Napier’s Offense

Billy Napier comes to Florida with an extensive offensive background and will call the plays for the Gators offense. What does he like to run? How does he prepare?

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to answer those questions and more on Billy Napier’s offense.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher