Girls hoops state semis: University Christian back in final four, ready for big challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University Christian girls basketball team is one of the final four teams left standing in the Class 2A state playoffs. The Christians face Faith Christian on Wednesday morning in Lakeland. A glance at the matchup.

Class 2A state semifinals

University Christian (18-11) vs. Faith Christian (26-4)

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland.

Road here: UC d. Aucilla Christian, 48-14; d. Quincy Munroe, 58-18; d. Florida A&M, 55-53; Faith Christian d. Merritt Island Christian, 79-21; d. Orlando Christian Prep, 72-22; d. Central Florida Christian, 67-35.

Winner gets: Miami Christian or Neumann in the state championship on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Watch it: The game will be streamed on NFHS Network.

Glance: The Christians have gotten hot at the right time. They’ve won seven straight games and got the tough match that they needed in a battle against top-seeded Florida A&M in the regional final. This marks UC’s first state semifinal since 2019, and first ever for coach Cory Hill. The competition ramps up significantly against Faith Christian, the state’s No. 1 team in Class 2A, according to MaxPreps. If UC can control the tempo like it did against FAMU in the third round, then this is a game it can stay in. But it can’t let Faith Christian get in front by much. Three of its losses this season have come to teams who are in state final four in Florida. Its other loss came to a Science Hill (Tenn.) team that is still alive in its postseason. Taijshiah Baldwin (17 ppg), Monique Cepeda (11.4 ppg), Lariel Green (8.2 ppg) and Yakiya Milton (7.7 ppg) lead the Christians.