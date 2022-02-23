University Christian girls fall in Class 2A state semifinal game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A tough third quarter was too much for the University Christian girls basketball team to overcome in Wednesday morning’s Class 2A state semifinal.

Faith Christian broke a tie game at half and knocked off the Christians, 37-33, at the RP Funding Arena. The difference was the third quarter when the Lions (26-4) outscored the Christians 15-5.

UC (18-12) closed strong and held Faith Christian without a basketball for the final six minutes, 21 seconds of the game.

Taijshiiah Baldwin had 18 points for UC and Monique Cepeda followed with eight.

UC was one of three area girls teams to reach Lakeland. Bishop Kenny (Class 4A) and Nease (Class 6A) play in the state semifinals on Thursday.