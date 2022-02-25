DeRozan continues streak with 37 points, Bulls beat Hawks

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan scores past Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (12) and Onyeka Okongwu during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points while extending an NBA-record streak and the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls squeezed by the Atlanta Hawks 112-108 on Thursday night.

DeRozan pushed his league mark of scoring at least 35 points while shooting 50% or better to eight consecutive games. The five-time All-Star made 15 of 21 shots and had five points in the final minute, helping the Bulls pull out their sixth straight victory.

DeRozan also made it nine games in a row with 30 points or more, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points after missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee. The high-flying guard had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained in Los Angeles last week, hoping the treatment will help him get through the remainder of the season.

Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan Thompson provided a lift off the bench, scoring 11 points in his Bulls debut. And Chicago moved a half-game ahead of idle Miami in the East.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with a season-high 27 points. Danilo Gallinari scored 26 points. Trae Young added 14 points and 10 assists. Clint Capela finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

The Bulls trailed 108-105 when Atlanta got called for a shot-clock violation with 58 seconds remaining.

DeRozan then hit a pull-up jumper. Ayo Dosunmu blocked Young's driving layup as the crowd chanted “De-fense! De-fense!”

DeRozan then got fouled by Bogdanovic as he nailed a turnaround, fallaway jumper. He hit the free throw to complete the three-point play, putting Chicago on top 110-108 with 15.1 seconds remaining.

Bogdanovic missed a 3, and Javonte Green hit two free throws for the Bulls to make it a four-point game with 4.5 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F John Collins (strained right foot) missed his fourth consecutive game. ... G Lou Williams played just under 12 minutes after being listed as questionable because of tension in his left hamstring. ... F/C Gorgui Dieng (personal reasons) missed the game.

Bulls: Thompson played 13:14 in his first game since signing with Chicago last week. The veteran center was waived by Indiana after being acquired Feb. 8 from Sacramento in the deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Kings. ... LaVine isn't on an minutes restrictions at least for now, though he might rest when the Bulls play on consecutive nights, coach Billy Donovan said. ... Donovan said the Bulls haven't decided if F Patrick Williams (torn ligaments in left wrist) will start of come off the bench once he is ready to return. The second-year pro was injured against the New York Knicks on Oct. 28 and had surgery.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

Bulls: Host Memphis on Saturday night.

