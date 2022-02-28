Track community loses a legend: Former Raines coach James Day dies unexpectedly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – James Day, a longtime coach and one of the founders of the prestigious Bob Hayes Invitational track and field meet, died unexpectedly on Saturday night.

Day, or just Coach, as he was often called, was 89. Day was set to speak and present an award during the African-American Coaches, Game Officials and Athletic Association during its awards ceremony Saturday but became ill during the event.

“He had that voice if he asked you to do something it was hard not to do it,” said Association president, Mathis Daniel. “He just that type of leadership voice. That deep voice like Lou Rawls, he would just make you proud being a game official. He was a good man. A real good man.”

Day’s career was filled with numerous accolades. He began working as an intern under Earl Kitchings in 1956 and wound up staying plugged in to high school athletics ever since then.

Day was named Raines’ track and field coach in 1966 and led the Vikings to state runner-up finishes in 1973 and ‘74 before his first state championship in 1976. His second title came in 1989.

Day retired from coaching and teaching in 1997 and segued full-time into work on the Bob Hayes Invitational track and field meet, and also at Edward Waters College. Day became the Tigers’ athletic director for a period of time before retiring in 2003.

Day was inducted into the National High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in Rochester, Minn. in 2015.

Greg Coleman, who played under Day at Raines, will take over as chair of the Bob Hayes Invitational.

Coleman said “as long as there is a breath in me” the prestigious track event will continue.

Day’s passing continues a challenging time for former Raines coaches and players. Former Vikings player Kenny Burrough, who went on to play in the NFL, died last week. Former Raines coach, teacher and athletic director Jimmie Johnson died last month.