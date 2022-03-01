Boys basketball state semifinals: NFEI back in Lakeland in search of 1st title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys basketball state semifinals begin this week in Lakeland and four teams from the area are headed down there. A glance at North Florida Educational Institute, which plays in the Class 2A final four on Tuesday.

Class 2A state semifinals

North Florida Educational Institute (24-7) vs. Weston Sagemont (24-6)

When: Tuesday, noon.

Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland.

Road here: NFEI d. University Christian, 63-39; d. Quincy Munroe, 58-43; d. St. Joseph, 51-28; Sagemont d. Atlantic Christian, 67-39; d. Lake Worth Christian, 74-39; d. Miami Christian, 80-49.

Winner gets: Naples First Baptist or Orlando Christian Prep in the state championship on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Watch it: The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network. Cost for a monthly pass is $10.99.

Glance: The Eagles are back in a place they know well. Coach Stacey Poole Jr. has built NFEI into a perennial state participant. He won a state championship as a player with Providence and is making his third visit to Lakeland as NFEI’s coach. NFEI was state runner-up in 2019. Poole took them to the final four in 2019, too. For the Eagles, their rugged regular season schedule prepared them for this point. Isaac Tevarus (16.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Tommie Hall (10.6 ppg) have paced the NFEI offense. Melian Martinez (9.9 rpp, 8.1 ppg) has been a monster on the boards.