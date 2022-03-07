Players Championship celebrating babies born during tournament week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bogeys on the golf course are bad.

Babies in local hospitals are good.

While golfers will try and avoid those bogeys at TPC Sawgrass when The Players Championship begins Thursday, babies who are born in local hospitals during the event will get special recognition from the tournament.

Players coverage

Players Championship week continues one of the tournament’s best traditions. All babies born in local hospitals during Players week will receive a special bodysuit with the words, “Born a Champion,” emblazoned on it.

Parents will also receive a birthday card that reveal the basics of safe sleep practices. Carter’s designed and produced the bodysuits this year.

“This is one of our team’s favorite community outreach traditions,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of The Players. “The Players is honored to celebrate and connect with our community’s newest champions in this unique way, and we can’t wait to see what these champions accomplish as they begin this new journey.”