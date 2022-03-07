66º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Players Championship celebrating babies born during tournament week

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: players, the players championship, Golf, sawgrass, tpc, Sports4Jax
Babies born during Players Championship week will receive a special bodysuit. (HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bogeys on the golf course are bad.

Babies in local hospitals are good.

While golfers will try and avoid those bogeys at TPC Sawgrass when The Players Championship begins Thursday, babies who are born in local hospitals during the event will get special recognition from the tournament.

Players coverage

Going to The Players? Here’s what you should know | Thursday and Friday tee times at The Players | Ticket enhancements for military | Local charity helping women’s veterans

Players Championship week continues one of the tournament’s best traditions. All babies born in local hospitals during Players week will receive a special bodysuit with the words, “Born a Champion,” emblazoned on it.

Parents will also receive a birthday card that reveal the basics of safe sleep practices. Carter’s designed and produced the bodysuits this year.

“This is one of our team’s favorite community outreach traditions,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of The Players. “The Players is honored to celebrate and connect with our community’s newest champions in this unique way, and we can’t wait to see what these champions accomplish as they begin this new journey.”

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter