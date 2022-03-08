Tag, you’re it: Jaguars place franchise tag on Cam Robinson again

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Cam Robinson #74 of the Jacksonville Jaguars pass blocking against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second consecutive season on Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson has been a fixture on the line since he was drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2017.

The move was always an option for the Jaguars, but it had to be done by Tuesday at 4 p.m. The team has until July 15 to reach a long-term extension with Robinson. Under the tag, Robinson will get a pay raise to roughly $16.6 million, according to Spotrac.

The move could give an indication of Jacksonville looking at another position other than offensive line with the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars have been rumored to like Alabama’s Evan Neal or NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu. If Robinson remains in the fold and the Jaguars use last year’s second-round pick, Walker Little, to push inconsistent right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville could be targeting a pass rusher at No. 1 overall.

Robinson been an above-average option at the tackle spot, appearing in 61 games. Outside of a torn ACL in the second game of his second season, Robinson has been a relatively durable player for the Jaguars.

He started 14 games in both 2019 and 2021, and all 16 games in 2020. Robinson allowed just one sack last year and was called for five penalties.