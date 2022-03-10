The Players: Best places to watch the action in person

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – If you are going out to watch The Players Championship this week, don’t forget your rain jacket.

As The Weather Authority has said, it’s going to be a wet one.

But if you’re willing to stick it out, here are the best places to watch.

No. 17

Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway and their caddies, walk the 17th green, during the first round of The Players Championship on March 12, 2020, in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Of course, the iconic Island Green is a favorite.

The PGA Tour estimates some 100,000 balls are hit into the water every year -- of course, that includes play outside of the Championship.

Add in the grandstands for the big tournament, and it’s a lot of pressure -- even for the pros.

But finding a good vantage point can be difficult.

No. 12

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, studies his shot on the 12th green, during the first round of The Players Championship on March 12, 2020, in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Last year, we asked The Players Executive Director Jared Rice his favorite place to watch.

He says it’s hole 12.

He says you can see the players walk off 11, No. 12 is a drivable par 4 and 13 is a great par 3.

It’s also famous for Tacos on 12, which is where the restaurant Taco Lu sets up.

No. 18

Talor Gooch hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second round of The Players Championship on March 12, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach.

But if you want to watch the hole that champions argue is the most difficult, you’ll want to be at the 18th.

There is a hill to the right of the fairway that will give you a good view.

The narrow fairway with water on the left and trees on the right has given more than a few of the world’s top golfers fits over the years.