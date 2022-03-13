Parking and ticket info for Monday’s action at The Players

Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, hits from the pine straw along the 15th fairway during the second round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship is heading to the eighth Monday finish in tournament history.

What does that mean for fans who want to head back out to the Stadium Course to take in the third and fourth rounds?

Well, there’s good news.

Fans who want to attend the event don’t need to look far for tickets. And they don’t need to try and nail down parking either.

Any tournament round ticket from this year’s tournament can be used to get in the Stadium Course on Monday.

Parking in the general lot is also complimentary for those heading out.

Tickets won’t be sold for Monday’s round so find a pass from one of the first four days to get in.