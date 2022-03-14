Charting golfers with area ties entering Monday’s final round at The Players

Russell Knox of Scotland reacts on the second green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Normally the final round of The Players, weather postponements made Sunday cut day at TPC Sawgrass.

The tournament had nearly a dozen golfers in the field with local ties to the area. How did those local golfers fare at The Players?

Golfer, local tie, How they did

Brian Harman, St Simons Island, Ga., In a tie for 45th at 1-under for the tournament. He’s got four holes left in his third round.

Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, In a tie for 52nd at ever par.

Patton Kizzire, Sea Island, Ga., In a tie for 11th after a sizzling 5-under third round that left him 5-under for the tournament.

Russell Knox, Ponte Vedra Beach/former JU golfer, In a tie for 18th at 4-under. He’s got four holes left in his third round.

Matt Kuchar, Sea Island, Ga., Missed the cut by a stroke at 74-73 for 3-over 147.

Tyler McCumber, former Nease/UF golfer, Withdrew on Friday morning due to a shoulder injury. He finished T-22 with a 5-under 283 in his first Players last year.

Keith Mitchell, Sea Island, Ga., In a tie for 18th at 4-under. He’s 1-over in his third round.

J.T. Poston, St. Simons Island, Ga., Went 78-75 and missed the cut at 9-over.

Sam Ryder, Atlantic Beach, Enters Monday in a tie for 38th at 2-under. He’s got two holes left in his third round.

Cameron Smith, Jacksonville resident, Enters Monday in T7 at 6-under for the tournament. He’s got eight holes left in his third round.

Hudson Swafford St. Simons Island, Went 4-over 148 and missed the cut by two strokes.