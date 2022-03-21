Gators Breakdown: Rob Sale proud of Gators offensive line progression so far

The first week of spring of spring practice is wrapping up for the Gators and we are hearing from assistant coaches for the first time. New Florida OL Coach, Rob Sale, likes what he is seeing early from the offensive line group while RB Coach, Jabbar Juluke, tires to balance a talented RB room.

David Waters shares more of what these coaches have to say as well as his thoughts on Emory Jones transferring. David also shares what the DB group thinks of working with Corey Raymond and Patrick Toney from a recent The Gator Collective Spaces.

