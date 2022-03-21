News4JAX Super 6 softball: Union County moves up, UC moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Monday through the end of the regular season. Results are through March 20 games.

Super 6 softball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) West Nassau (6-1, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Hilliard, Paxon, Providence, Ridgeview (twice), Trinity Christian.

Glance: The Warriors went 2-1 since our last Super 6, with three games in Oakleaf’s Tournament of Champions. West Nassau had a 4-1 win over Providence and a 5-1 win over Ridgeview, and lost a 3-1 game to University Christian, last year’s Class 2A state runner-up. They’ve got Providence on tap at home Tuesday night and Baker County at home on Friday, both difficult games. The Wildcats beat No. 2 Baldwin last week in Oakleaf’s tournament.

2. (2) Baldwin (8-1, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Fletcher, Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, University Christian.

Glance: Definitely some consideration in moving Baldwin up this week. Solid week for the Indians, who went 2-1 since our last Super 6. The Indians beat Oakleaf (8-5) and University Christian (7-2) and lost to Baker County (4-3 in 8 innings) at Oakleaf’s Tournament of Champions. Chloe Stepherson, Chloe Gotto and Kayla Robinson all homered for the Indians at that tournament. Great start continues for Baldwin. The Indians have two solid Gateway programs on deck this week, First Coast at home on Tuesday and at Paxon on Thursday.

3. (6) Union County (9-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bell, Fort White, Santa Fe, Trenton, Williston.

Glance: Great week for the Tigers, who crushed Newberry (15-0) and Gainesville Buchholz (20-2), and then handed Williston (8-3) its first loss of the season. Union is on break until next week when it returns with three games, including two of its toughest matchups to date — home against Santa Fe on March 31 and at Fort White the following day. Angela Tucker (.680, 13 RBI), Tamia Young (.600, 16 RBI) and Hailey Rivera (.400, 14 RBI) continue to lead the Tigers at the plate.

4. (3) Palatka (7-0, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Fleming Island, Middleburg, Nease, North Marion.

Glance: The Panthers haven’t played since our last Super 6. They return to action on Tuesday at home against Clay. Sam Clark (.423) and Makenzie Clemons (.412) lead Palatka at the plate. Pitchers Molly Albritton (4-0, 0.79 ERA, 34 Ks) and Ceana Funk (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 12 Ks) have combined to whiff 46.

5. (4) Oakleaf (3-2, Class 7A)

Quality wins: Clay, University Christian.

Glance: The Knights have figured out three teams this season … just not Baldwin. Oakleaf went 1-1 since our last Super 6, beating Baker County (4-1) and dropping an 8-5 game to Baldwin. Both Oakleaf losses this year have come to the Indians. Khloe Banks (.650) and Mariyah Sanchez (.562) remain pacing the Knights at the plate.

6. (NR) University Christian (4-3, Class 2A)

Quality wins: Ridgeview, West Nassau.

Glance: I struggled again with this No. 6 spot and wound up going with the Christians over Creekside and Ridgeview. Two area losses so far, 5-1 to Oakleaf and 7-2 to Baldwin. The other is to a 6-1 Spruce Creek team. Its strength of schedule is hurt by games against 2A competition, Harvest Community and Peniel Baptist (teams it beat by a combined 42-0). Sophia Kardatzke continues to be a buzzsaw. She whiffed 18 in a 5-0 win over previously ranked Ridgeview. UC also topped No. 1 West Nassau, 3-1, during the Oakleaf tournament.

Dropped out

Ridgeview (5-3, Class 5A).

Others

Baker County (3-5, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (4-0, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (5-3, Class 4A); Bolles (3-1, Class 3A); Bradford (6-2, Class 1A); Clay (4-4, Class 4A); Creekside (5-2, Class 7A); Fernandina Beach (4-1, Class 3A); First Coast (4-1, Class 6A); Fleming Island (4-2, Class 6A); Fort White (4-3, Class 1A); Hilliard (2-2, Class 1A); Mandarin (2-2, Class 7A); Matanzas (4-0, Class 4A); Middleburg (5-2, Class 5A); Nease (4-2, Class 6A); Paxon (3-3, Class 4A); Providence (3-5, Class 3A); Ridgeview (5-3, Class 5A); St. Augustine (3-2, Class 5A); Sandalwood (4-2, Class 7A); Trinity Christian (2-2, Class 2A); Yulee (5-2, Class 4A).