News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Bartram Trail a dominant No. 1 in inaugural rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re getting started a bit later with our lacrosse Super 6 rankings, but they’re finally here. They coincide with this week’s Rivalry on the River tournament at Bolles.

After this week’s rankings, the girls Super 6 will be published weekly on Thursday through the end of the regular season. Records are through March 22 games. The boys Super 6 rankings can be found here.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Bartram Trail (9-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Creekside, Hagerty, Lassiter (Ga.), Pine Crest, St. Augustine, Walton (Ga.)

FHSAA rating: 18.802 (3rd in Class 2A).

Glance: Unquestionably the area’s best team, the Bears are ranked No. 2 in the state and seventh nationally by MaxPreps. Their losses are to the state’s No. 1 team, Delray Beach American Heritage (17-8) and 8-7 to St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 11 by MaxPreps.

2. Episcopal (7-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Fletcher, Hagerty, Walton (Ga.), Windermere.

FHSAA rating: 15.998 (5th in Class 1A).

Glance: The Eagles’ two losses are nothing to blink at. Episcopal dropped a 16-9 game to Vero Beach, coach Krista Grabher’s alma mater, and a 13-11 game to Palm Beach Benjamin, programs who are a combined 16-3. Grabher, a former University of Florida standout, has the Eagles positioned for their best season ever. Bartram Trail and Episcopal are the unquestioned best in the area. Consider that the area’s No. 3 team, Creekside, has been outscored a combined 36-4 by those two teams.

3. Creekside (5-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Fleming Island, Menendez, Oak Hall.

FHSAA rating: 11.194 (8th in Class 2A).

Glance: Creekside has a bucket of solid victories on its resume thus far. There’s an excellent clash Thursday night in the opener of the Rivalry on the River against Bolles. That’s followed by a Saturday afternoon showdown against visiting Lake Mary. The Knights’ losses are both to teams in front of them and it hasn’t even been close.

4. Ponte Vedra (5-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Gulf Breeze, Lake Mary, Wolfson

FHSAA rating: 9.889 (12th in Class 2A).

Glance: The Sharks have yet to lose to a team from Florida, losing twice to Georgia teams and once to a program in New Hampshire. The back side of the schedule is rugged, with St. Augustine, Bartram Trail, Creekside, Steinbrenner and Plant the next five teams up.

5. St. Augustine (6-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Gainesville Oak Hall, Gulf Breeze.

FHSAA rating: 12.077 (9th in Class 1A).

Glance: Solid start for the Yellow Jackets, whose lone loss was a 13-2 game to No. 1 Bartram on March 8. They’ve been off since they and return to action Wednesday night against Ponte Vedra.

6. Menendez (7-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Gainesville.

FHSAA rating: 8.885 (22nd in Class 1A).

Glance: It’s a seven-game winning streak for the Falcons, whose only loss was a 21-7 setback to Creekside in the season opener. A 12-9 win over Bolles earlier this month stands as the Falcons’ best to date. They have a difficult test Saturday in the Rivalry on the River against No. 2 Episcopal.

Others

Bolles (6-2, Class 1A); Fleming Island (4-3, Class 2A); Fletcher (5-2, Class 2A); Wolfson (4-2, Class 1A).