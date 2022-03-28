Gators Breakdown: Sean Spencer wants accountability for Florida defense

Co-DC and DL coach wants to see Florida fix the small issues that has plagued the team the last couple of seasons.

Doing the little, simple things wasn’t easy for Florida’s defense last season. Penalties, missed assignments, and effort are issues new Co-Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer must fix.

David Waters shares Spencer’s and DL Gervon Dexter thoughts on the issues and how they’re attacking the problems this spring.

