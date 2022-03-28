News4JAX Super 6 softball: Baldwin, Union County, Palatka move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Monday through the end of the regular season. Results are through March 27 games.

Super 6 softball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Baldwin (9-1, Class 3A)

Quality wins: First Coast, Fletcher, Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, University Christian.

Glance: The Indians move to the top spot for the first since in Super 6 history. They’ve had just one game since our previous rankings, a 2-0 win over a solid First Coast team. There’s a 1-2 showdown on Tuesday at home against previous No. 1 West Nassau. Kendall North (.458), Cali Hartung (.387) and Jazmine Ramos-Merced (.385) lead the Indians at the plate.

2. (3) Union County (9-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bell, Fort White, Santa Fe, Trenton, Williston.

Glance: The Tigers have been off since March 18. They return to action on Tuesday against Columbia. Then it’s more challenging games against a 6-4 Santa Fe on Thursday and a 4-3 Fort White on Friday. Angela Tucker (.680, 13 RBI), Tamia Young (.600, 16 RBI) and Hailey Rivera (.400, 14 RBI) continue to lead the Tigers at the plate.

Ad

3. (4) Palatka (8-0, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Fleming Island, Middleburg, Nease, North Marion.

Glance: The Panthers returned from Spring Break with a 7-1 win over Umatilla last Friday. They get a tough game on Tuesday night at Ridgeview. Sam Clark (.414) and Makenzie Clemons (.400) remain the Panthers’ batters who are hitting above .400. Pitchers Molly Albritton (4-0, 0.79 ERA, 34 Ks) and Ceana Funk (4-0, 2.59 ERA, 16 Ks) are shutting down opponents at the plate.

4. (1) West Nassau (7-2, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Hilliard, Paxon, Providence, Ridgeview (twice), Trinity Christian.

Glance: The Warriors fall from the top spot after a 1-1 week since our last Super 6. West Nassau lost to a tough Providence (7-1) and beat Baker County (3-0). They’ve now split with the Stallions this season.

5. (5) Oakleaf (6-3, Class 7A)

Quality wins: Clay, Episcopal, Keystone Heights, Middleburg, University Christian.

Glance: Solid week of work for the Knights who went 3-1 since our last Super 6. They beat Keystone (10-4), Episcopal (9-0) and Middleburg (9-1). The lone loss was a 4-3 game to an 11-2 Fort Myers team. Mariyah Sanchez (.581) and Khloe Banks (.515) remain over .500 for the Knights. Ciara Gibson is just outside of that at .471.

Ad

6. (NR) Creekside (7-2, Class 7A)

Quality wins: Middleburg, Paxon.

Glance: Three weeks, three tough choices for the No. 6 spot. Last week, it was University Christian over Creekside and Ridgeview for this space, and probably still could be after a 3-1 week. But the Knights get their turn here. The Knights don’t have an abundance of high-quality wins, but they’ve lost twice by one run in extra innings to a 5-1 Matanzas and a very good Providence team that could seriously be considered for Super 6 spot. There’s a challenging game against First Coast on Monday night, the first of four games this week. Kylie Hammonds (.480), Riley Waters (.448) and Kendall Catherwood (.440) are the above-.400 hitters. Kaylee Martineau is handling things in the circle, averaging a tick over a K per inning.

Dropped out

University Christian (7-4, Class 2A).

Others

Bartram Trail (6-0, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (7-3, Class 4A); Bolles (5-1, Class 3A); Bradford (6-2, Class 1A); Fernandina Beach (4-1, Class 3A); First Coast (5-2, Class 6A); Fleming Island (4-3, Class 6A); Fort White (4-3, Class 1A); Hilliard (3-2, Class 1A); Mandarin (4-2, Class 7A); Matanzas (5-1, Class 4A); Middleburg (6-4, Class 5A); Nease (4-4, Class 6A); Paxon (3-4, Class 4A); Providence (5-5, Class 3A); Ridgeview (6-3, Class 5A); Sandalwood (5-2, Class 7A); Trinity Christian (3-2, Class 2A); University Christian (7-4, Class 2A); Yulee (7-4, Class 4A).