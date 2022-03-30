News4JAX Super 6 boys lacrosse: Bolles moves up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys Super 6 lacrosse rankings will be published weekly through the end of the regular season. Records are through March 29 games.

Super 6 boys lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (11-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Charlotte Catholic (NC), Creekside, Episcopal, Fleming Island, King’s Ridge Christian (Ga.), Lake Highland Prep, Maclay, Mandarin, Montverde, Nease.

FHSAA rating: 18.369 (1st in 2A).

Glance: The Sharks solidified their No. 1 spot with a dominant win over No. 2 Creekside in last week’s Rivalry on the River headlining match. Ponte Vedra won that game handily (16-6). It also beat Lake Highland Prep (11-8) since our last Super 6. They have a Wednesday night game at a red-hot Bartram Trail.

RELATED | Watch the Ponte Vedra-Creekside game

2. (3) Bolles (12-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Gulf Breeze, Lake Norman (NC), Maclay, Mandarin, Nease, Providence, Winter Park.

Ad

FHSAA rating: 16.257 (3rd in 1A).

Glance: A 2-0 week for the Bulldogs. They pounded Mandarin (11-2) and then handled Tallahassee Maclay (16-4) in the Rivalry on the River. Bolles hosts previously ranked Fleming Island on Wednesday and then hosts Episcopal on Friday.

RELATED | Watch the Bolles-Maclay game

3. (2) Creekside (10-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Gainesville Oak Hall, Jupiter, Maclay, Starr’s Mill (Ga.).

FHSAA rating: 15.701 (3rd in 2A).

Glance: The Knights went 1-1 since our last Super 6, losing to No. 1 Ponte Vedra (16-6) in the Rivalry on the River and then bouncing back with an 18-8 win over Tallahassee Maclay. There’s a huge match looming for Creekside on Friday night when 12-2 Lake Mary comes to St. Johns. The Rams’ lone loss to a Florida team was 7-4 to defending state champion Jupiter.

Ad

RELATED | Watch the Ponte Vedra-Creekside game

4. (5) Episcopal (9-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Chiles, Fleming Island, Menendez, Providence.

FHSAA rating: 11.640 (11th in 1A).

Glance: The Eagles ran their winning streak to seven with a 3-0 mark since our last Super 6. Episcopal hammered Providence (17-1) in the Rivalry on the River, then followed that with quality wins over Chiles (19-5) and previously ranked Fleming Island (11-5). Big showdown on Friday night at No. 2 Bolles.

RELATED | Watch the Providence-Episcopal game

5. (4) Nease (6-6, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Fleming Island, Mandarin, Oak Hall, St. Augustine.

FHSAA rating: 9.990 (15th in 2A).

Glance: The Panthers went 2-1 since our last Super 6, crushing a solid St. Augustine (20-6) and routing Mandarin (19-4). The lone loss was to unbeaten Colorado team, Erie (12-9). The combined record of the six opponents Nease has lost to is 57-13.

Ad

6. (NR) Flagler Palm Coast (8-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Gainesville Buchholz.

FHSAA rating: 7.931 (17th in 2A).

Glance: The Bulldogs make their Super 6 debut, with a 12-10 win over Buchholz on Monday their most recent victory. They visit St. Augustine on Thursday night and then host a tough Bartram Trail on Friday. FPC’s two losses are to previously ranked Fleming Island (10-9) and No. 3 Creekside (13-5).

Others

Bartram Trail (4-8, Class 2A); Fleming Island (6-6, Class 2A); Mandarin (6-5, Class 2A); Menendez (5-4, Class 1A); Providence (7-4, Class 1A); St. Augustine (7-5, Class 1A).