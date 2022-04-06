Gators Breakdown: Tackling a point of emphasis for Florida linebackers

Diwun Black is making the most of this spring by making plays from the linebacker position

New Florida Linebacker Coach, Jay Bateman, gave a straight-forward answer when asked what the position group needed to improve on the most... tackling.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters shares Bateman’s thoughts on the issue as well as why he is high on the group. Also, hear from linebacker Ventrell Miller and offensive lineman Kinglsey Eguakun. Lastly, David previews his exclusive Gator Collective interview with Brenton Cox.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher