Gators Breakdown: Florida’s second scrimmage produces too many penalties

Napier discusses the rise in penalties in the Gators' second scrimmage

Florida held their second scrimmage of the spring and head coach Billy Napier wasn’t too pleased with the amount of “undisciplined penalties.”

David Waters shares Napier’s thoughts on why there is no excuse for those type of errors. Napier also dives into what he’s ultimately looking for in a player.

