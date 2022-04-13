Former Lee forward Alex Fudge transferring from LSU to Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 12: Alex Fudge #3 of the LSU Tigers dunks the ball during the second half of a game against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on January 12, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

One of the best high school basketball players from the Jacksonville area of the past decade is coming back to the Sunshine State.

Former Lee (now Riverside) forward Alex Fudge announced Wednesday that he’s leaving LSU and transferring to Florida.

While at LSU, Fudge averaged 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in just under 14 minutes per game. He started one of 29 games for the Tigers, who went 22-12 including 9-9 in SEC play. The Tigers made the NCAA tournament but lose in the first round to Iowa State.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school had interest from several other schools, including SEC foes Georgia and Texas A&M, but chose to join new coach Todd Golden in Gainesville.

LSU fired head coach Will Wade on March 12 after receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA. Wade was accused of making cash payments and job offers to help land a recruit to the school.