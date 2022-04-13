Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson signs franchise tender

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Cam Robinson #74 of the Jacksonville Jaguars pass blocking against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fifteen days before the start of the NFL Draft, left tackle Cam Robinson signed the franchise tender.

The move means that Robinson will make $16.662 million in 2022. The Jaguars can continue to negotiate a new multi-year contract with Robinson until July 15. If no deal is reached by then, Robinson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Robinson was a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2017 out of Alabama. He started at left tackle as a rookie and has played 61 games in five seasons in the league. He missed most of his second season with a knee injury, playing only two games.

The left tackle position is an intriguing one for the Jaguars’ future. The team drafted Walker Little in the second round in 2021. The former Stanford Cardinal played in nine games as a rookie and started three when Robinson was injured. He is expected to compete with Jawaan Taylor, another former second-round pick, at right tackle.

The Jaguars hold the first pick in the NFL draft and some projections have them taking an offensive tackle, either Alabama’s Evan Neal or North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu. With Robinson signing the tender, the most likely scenario for a rookie offensive lineman would be for him to play left guard for at least a year. The Jaguars have also been projected to take a pass rusher at No. 1, either Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia’s Travon Walker.

The Jaguars opened the offseason conditioning program on Monday and will convene a voluntary minicamp April 26-28.