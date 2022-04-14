Jaguars fans are on the clock for draft party at Daily’s Place

The DUUUVAL Draft Party will be held at Daily's Place on April 28.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft is two weeks away and the Jaguars are on the clock.

Fans are, too.

The team announced its draft night celebration on Thursday, with the DUUUVAL Draft Party returning to Daily’s Place for the first time since 2019.

The Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in as many years and usher in a new era with head coach Doug Pederson. Gates 1 and 4 will open at 6 p.m.

The event is free but fans must register for tickets. Season-ticker holders can do that beginning today. They will be available for the general public on Friday. Fans can register here.

Optimism is running high among Jaguars players after the franchise hired Pederson to replace disgraced ex-coach Urban Meyer. He was fired after a 2-11 start and numerous missteps last year. Jacksonville selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick last year and has that top choice again this season after going 3-14. Numerous mock drafts have projected the team to select Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the top choice.

Pederson and select Jaguars players will be on-stage at the draft party throughout the event.

Parking lots open at 5 p.m. and performances on the stage at Daily’s Place begin at 7 p.m. The draft starts at 8.