How local runners finished in Monday’s Boston Marathon

Runners approach the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Gate River Run is the biggest road race in town, but the Boston Marathon is arguably the most prestigious race in the country.

Numerous athletes with area ties competed in the 126th Boston event on Monday, with 65 local runners finishing the 26.2-mile course.

Nico Montanez, last month’s Gate River Run men’s champion, was with the lead pack for a bit. That was impressive on its own merits, but even more so when you consider Montanez had a root canal on Saturday night. He finished 29th in 2 hours, 19 minutes, 23 seconds.

Jacksonville resident Jeff Tomaszewski was the top male finisher from the area, finishing 609th in 2:42.19. Meghan Lederer of Atlantic Beach was the top local female runner in 3:06.26.

2022 Boston Marathon local finishers

Place, Runner, Town, Time

609, Jeff Tomaszewski, Jacksonville, 2:42:19

819, Daniel Erlandson, Jacksonville, 2:44.54

1,660, Julian Rozo, Jacksonville, 2:52:04

1,661, Oliver Ernest , Jacksonville, 2:52:05

2,080, Aaron Pitchkolan, Jacksonville Beach, 2:54:37

2,553, Eric Quinn, Fernandina Beach, 2:57.13

2,673, Jonathan Edwards, Jacksonville, 2:57.43

3,739, Eric Lederer, Atlantic Beach, 3:02.35

4,457, Meghan Lederer, Atlantic Beach, 3:06.26

5,152, John Leschitz, Jacksonville, 3:09.39

5,491, Jeffrey Roberts, Saint Simons Island, 3:11.15

5,960, Matt Monroe, Jacksonville, 3:13:20

6,046, Noel Reforma, Fleming Island, 3:13.41

6,088, Dave Scott, Jacksonville, 3:13:50

7,200, Ben Pineau, St. Augustine, 3:18.11

7,464, Paul Cantin, Jacksonville, 3:20:27

7,466, Flint Brady, Crescent City, 3:19.04

7,955, Maricruz Ernest, Jacksonville, 3:20:52

9,137, Chris Twiggs, Fernandina Beach, 3:25.27

9,988, Danny Williams, Jacksonville, 3:28.27

10,812, Britta Fortson, Fleming Island, 3:31.20

11,291, Michelle Krueger, Jacksonville, 3:33.33

11,639, Michael Tigani, Saint Simons Island, 3:34.33

12,230, Michelle Richards, Lake City, 3:36.58

12,283, Jonathan Fleetwood, Ponte Vedra, 3:37.13

12,928, Stephanie Magnus, Jacksonville, 3:40.25

14,017, Cory Coutney, Jacksonville, 3:45.56

14,250, Brian Pate, Jacksonville, 3:46.18

14,375, Gina Howell, Waycross, 3:45.30

14,720, Mary Claire Hopkins, Ponte Vedra, 3:48.17

15,938, John Renkosik, Fernandina Beach, 3:52.25

16,156, Paul Dinius, Fernandina Beach, 3:53.27

16,361, Asli Sahin, St. Johns, 3:54.26

16,547, Thomas Dates, Jacksonville, 3:47.04

16,552, Glen Oates, St. Augustine, 3:55.26

16,650, Sara Schulz, St. Augustine, 3:55.25

16,777, Michelle McCullough, Ponte Vedra, 4:02.27

17,093, Jenny Gerspacher, Jacksonville Beach, 3:58.22

17,487, Mary Bowman, Atlantic Beach, 4:37.35

17,511, Dan Adams, Fleming Island, 4:00.55

17,512, Lisa Adams, Fleming Island, 4:00.55

17,618, Carl Holmes, St. Johns, 4:01.37

17,877, Suzanne Markuson, Ponte Vedra, 4:05.43

18,086, Ulrich Schmidt, Amelia Island, 4:05.34

18,276, Timothy Buckley, St. Augustine Beach, 4:07.01

18,477, Giselle Carson, Jacksonville, 4:13.01

19,296, Jeffrey Carlton, St. Augustine, 4:14.20

19,857, Leslie Sirbaugh, Jacksonville, 4:21.03

19,889, Michael Herman, Fleming Island, 4:24.02

20,062, Jenny Hill, Jacksonville, 4:33.38

20,116, Amanda Napolitano, Neptune Beach, 4:27.47

20,200, Brian Dean, Ponte Vedra, 4:22.05

20,210, Andrea Sharp, Jacksonville Beach, 4:27.48

20,410, Amy Cords, Jacksonville, 4:32.42

22,021, Gregory McFee, Flagler Beach, 4:43.16

22,414, Jessica Japzon, Fernandina Beach, 4:49.31

22,461, Cindy Walls, Ponte Vedra, 4:50.12

22,792, Brian Oliver, Atlantic Beach, 4:55.56

23,069, Anita Clark, Jacksonville Beach, 5:10.56

23,147, Elizabeth Decarvalho, Ponte Vedra, 5:03.25

23,684, Jennifer MacDonald, Ponte Vedra, 5:16.31

23,727, John Howell, Atlantic Beach, 5:17.49

24,325, Jessica Rodenhauser, Ponte Vedra, 5:39.40

24,346, Mike Prangley, St. Johns, 5:41.10

24,508, James Hill, Fernandina Beach, 6:05.59

Sarah Bergman, Ponte Vedra, did not finish

John Milton Jacksonville, did not finish

Samantha Burch, Ponte Vedra, did not finish

The following runners qualified but did not race

Jeff Carson, Jacksonville

Samantha Johnson, Jacksonville

Mary Clare Muhl, Jacksonville

Michael Zdenek, Jacksonville

Leo Fila, Ponte Vedra

Dave Krupski, Ponte Vedra

Susan Meier, Ponte Vedra

Stacy Voils, Ponte Vedra

Shawn Burke, Atlantic Beach

Ellen Hiser, Atlantic Beach