News4JAX Super 6 softball: Baldwin still hot, Keystone Heights joins the rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Monday through the end of the regular season. Results are through April 17 games.

Super 6 softball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Baldwin (17-1, Class 3A)

Quality wins: First Coast, Fletcher (twice), Keystone Heights, Mandarin, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Paxon, University Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: What a stretch for the Indians. Baldwin beat Fletcher, Westside and Middleburg since our last Super 6, two of those in spectacular finishes. The Senators scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead. How’d the Indians respond? Only by pushing three runs across in the bottom of the inning to stun Fletcher, 7-6. Kayla Robinson, Cali Hartung and Jazmine Ramos-Merced all had three hits in that game. Against Middleburg, Mallory Forrester kept Baldwin’s bats in check much of that meeting before the Indians pushed across the lone run in the top of the ninth on a Ramos-Merced double in a 1-0 win. Piper Young whiffed 10 for Baldwin. The Indians also crushed Westside, 17-0. What a season for Baldwin. The Indians will be favored in this week’s Gateway Conference tournament.

2. (2) West Nassau (12-5, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Baker County, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Palatka, Paxon, Providence, Ridgeview (twice), Trinity Christian (twice).

Glance: Five straight Ws for the Warriors, including a pair of quality victories since our last Super 6. West Nassau beat Baker County (6-2) and Palatka (2-1). Three solid games ahead this week, including trips to Middleburg (Tuesday) and Keystone Heights (Thursday) before returning home to face a tough Hilliard team on Friday.

3. (6) Oakleaf (11-6, Class 7A)

Quality wins: Clay, Episcopal, Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Nease, Providence, University Christian, Winter Springs.

Glance: Solid week for the Knights, who hammered a good Providence squad (17-7) and Nease (10-0) since our last Super 6. They’ve got Tocoi Creek on Thursday before a showdown at No. 2 West Nassau next Tuesday. Mariyah Sanchez (.491), Khloe Banks (.464) and Ciara Gibson (.446) have been hitting over .400 much of the season.

4. (4) Providence (12-6, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Creekside (twice), Episcopal, First Coast, Hilliard, Middleburg, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: A 3-1 week for the Stallions, with a big loss (17-7 blowout to Oakleaf), followed by quality Ws over Middleburg (10-0) and Trinity Christian (7-5). In that win over the Broncos, Joey Trawick fired a perfect game with six Ks. Ella Roberson (.426, 3 HR), Zoe Yaeger (.372, 3 HR), Trawick (.351, HR) and Grace Wilson (.340, 2 HR) lead the Stallions at the plate. Trawick is 12-6 with a 1.88 ERA in the circle.

5. (5) Union County (13-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bell, Dixie County, Fort White, Gainesville, Santa Fe, Trenton, Williston.

Glance: Two easy wins for the Tigers since we last checked in, blowouts of Hawthorne (17-0, 15-0). On tap this wee are tough games against Dixie County (Tuesday) and Bell (Thursday). Angela Tucker (.535), Tamia Young (.524) and Campbell Webb (.440) lead the Tigers at the plate.

6. (NR) Keystone Heights (11-7, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bradford, Clay, Creekside, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Orlando Christian Prep, Ridgeview.

Glance: The number of losses is concerning but the Indians have dropped just four to local programs and have ripped off seven consecutive wins, including run rule routs of Bradford and Oakleaf. Emma Rogel (.508), Kiley Channel (.383) and Madison Mitzel (.382) lead Keystone at the plate.

Dropped out

Ridgeview (9-5, Class 5A).

Others

Baker County (8-8, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (10-5, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (12-6, Class 4A); Bolles (8-5, Class 3A); Bradford (11-5, Class 1A); Clay (11-7, Class 4A); Creekside (10-7, Class 7A); Episcopal (8-6, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (8-4, Class 3A); First Coast (10-4, Class 6A); Fleming Island (7-6, Class 6A); Fletcher (9-7, Class 6A); Fort White (8-6, Class 1A); Hilliard (5-4, Class 1A); Jackson (13-5, Class 3A); Mandarin (10-7, Class 7A); Matanzas (8-6, Class 4A); Middleburg (10-8, Class 5A); Nease (7-7, Class 7A); Palatka (12-5, Class 3A); Paxon (9-7, Class 4A); Ridgeview (9-5, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (10-2, Class 2A); Sandalwood (9-5, Class 7A); Trinity Christian (8-7, Class 2A); University Christian (10-6, Class 2A); Yulee (10-8, Class 4A).