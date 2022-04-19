News4JAX Super 6 baseball: Bartram Trail moves back in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings will be published each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Results are through April 18 games.

Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Johns Country Day (15-2, Class 2A)

Quality wins: Bolles, Don Bosco Prep (NJ), Episcopal, Houston County (Ga.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), LaGrange (Ga.), Madison Central (Miss.), Oakleaf, Providence, Servite (Calif.), Trinity Christian, University Christian.

Glance: The beat goes on for the Spartans. One week after returning from a runner-up finish at the NHSI in Cary, NC, St. Johns routed Tocoi Creek (16-1) and then handled a solid UC (5-0). The Spartans have Ridgeview (Tuesday), Christ’s Church (Wednesday) and then a showdown Friday against Bartram Trail. St. Johns is ranked 15th in the country by MaxPreps.

2. (2) Trinity Christian (15-5, Class 2A)

Quality wins: Bishop Snyder, Baker County, Bozeman, Clay, Creekside, Episcopal, Etowah (Ala.), Florence (Ala.), Nease, Oakleaf, Providence, Tattnall Square (Ga.).

Ad

Glance: Make that eight consecutive wins for coach Jonathan Murphy’s team, including three quality Ws since our last Super 6. Trinity beat previously ranked Snyder (12-2), Baker County (3-1) and Clay (6-0). The Conquerors have Bolles (Tuesday) and Flagler Palm Coast (Thursday) to round out the week. Jacob Miller (.413), Colton Avera (.375), Alonzo Austin (.367) and Eric Fouraker Jr. (.359) continue to pace Trinity.

3. (3) Sandalwood (15-2, Class 7A)

Quality wins: Atlantic Coast, Central (Ala.), Chiles, Columbia, Fernandina Beach, First Coast, Oakleaf, Stanton.

Glance: The Saints have gone 3-0 since our last check in, with wins over Atlantic Coast (10-8), Eagle’s View (7-3) and Christ’s Church (16-1). They’ve got Wolfson up Tuesday night in the Gateway tournament, which is no sure thing. Wolfson had a big win over Providence last week. Win that and it’s either Mandarin or Stanton in the semis. Holden Bradshaw (.481), Alvin Pabon (.413), Cooper Whited (.370) and James Laufman (.341) lead the Saints at the plate.

Ad

4. (T6) Fletcher (16-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Ponte Vedra, Sandalwood, Trinity Christian, Union County, Wolfson.

Glance: The Senators keep on winning. They’ve stretched their winning streak to seven games, including Ws over White (16-0), Ridgeview (9-2) and Creekside (2-1) since our last check in. Garrett Burton fired a three-inning, one-hitter against the Commanders, mixing in nine Ks. Fletcher’s streak of consecutive scoreless innings ended at 33 when Ridgeview pushed two runs across in the top of the seventh inning, but what a stretch for the Senators. If things line up, we could see a Fletcher-Sandalwood tilt for the Gateway title on Friday night.

5. (NR) Bartram Trail (14-7, Class 7A)

Quality wins: Bolles, Clay, Gainesville Buchholz, Mill Creek (Ga.), Nease, Ocala Forest, Parkview (Ga.), Trinity Christian, West Broward

Notable: The Bears return to the Super 6 following a three-game winning streak, including solid Ws in that span over Bolles (6-3) and Forest (8-1). This is a lineup that’s going to be a tough out come playoff time. Two very challenging local games this week, with Providence (Tuesday) and No. 1 St. Johns (Friday). They visit Tallahassee Lincoln on Friday.

Ad

6. (4) Columbia (13-4, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Gainesville (twice), Middleburg, North Florida Christian (twice), Suwannee, Union County.

Glance: A 1-2 week for the Tigers, with a pair of one-run losses (4-3 to Chiles in 8 innings) and 7-6 to Union County. I kept the Tigers in this week over a hot Suwannee team and previously ranked Bishop Snyder and Providence. The Stallions are up to nine losses after a two-loss week (Nease, Wolfson), and Snyder was dimed by Trinity. Two of Columbia’s losses (Union, Baker) have been offset by wins against those teams. The other two have come to teams who are ranked 29th or higher in the state (Sandalwood, Tallahassee Chiles). Hayden Gustavson (.438) and Chandler Howard (.385) are pacing Columbia’s offense.

Dropped out

Bishop Snyder (12-3, Class 3A); Providence (12-9, Class 3A).

Others

Baker County (10-9, Class 4A); Baldwin (12-5, Class 3A); Bishop Kenny (11-6, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (12-3, Class 3A); Bolles (7-9, Class 3A); Clay (11-8, Class 4A); Episcopal (12-7, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (11-7, Class 3A); First Coast (10-7, Class 6A); Hilliard (12-6, Class 1A); Mandarin (15-3, Class 7A); Middleburg (9-7, Class 5A); Nease (11-7, Class 7A); Oakleaf (14-6, Class 7A); Palatka (8-7, Class 4A); Paxon (9-7, Class 4A); Providence (12-9, Class 3A); St. Augustine (13-4, Class 5A); Stanton (13-6, Class 5A); Suwannee (15-4, Class 4A); Union County (10-8, Class 1A); University Christian (14-6, Class 2A); Wolfson (9-7, Class 3A).