‘Definitely a bucket list item’: Jaguars fans chosen to attend the 2022 NFL draft in Vegas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bryon Miller and Damon Gross are in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL draft — guests of the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I spoke with them the day before they left about representing their favorite hometown team.

“The excitement is evident, you see it on both of us. I mean, when they first told us that we were awarded and we were going to represent Jaguars at the at the draft, we both were like, are you serious? Miller said.

He has season tickets and was picked to attend the draft — and bring a guest.

He chose Gross, his brother, and his teammate at most of the home games.

“This experience is probably that old once in a lifetime experience, and I’m super excited to experience the actual draft itself,” Gross said.

“This is definitely a bucket list item,” Miller added. “You get to experience the draft and experience everything that’s going on.”

So exactly what is everything? Here’s what’s included for them:

VIP access to the “inner circle” all three days

Invite to the welcome reception

A custom jersey

Opportunity to walk the draft red carpet at Bellagio Fountains

They’ll be backstage to handoff the jersey to Jacksonville’s No. 1 overall pick, and they’ll be on stage to announce a draft pick on day three.

Who do these two fans have the Jags taking first overall?

They’re unanimous. They want Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal.