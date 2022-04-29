How’d they do? Grading the Jaguars draft picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars opened the NFL draft Thursday night by selecting Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the first pick. The News4JAX sports staff offers instant reaction and grades the choice.

1. Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Justin Barney: C

This draft was missing a blockbuster player and the Jaguars had the misfortune of holding the top pick in such a blasé year at the top. I think the depth of this draft is actually good. To me, there’s not much difference between the No. 1 pick and the No. 13 pick. Georgia’s defense was absolutely loaded last year and it’s tough to get a read on just how good Walker is because we only saw flashes of that potential last year. He has the tools to be special, no question about that. But I’m just not blown away by Walker at No. 1. He would have been my third choice of edge rushers. I would have preferred Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux over Walker.

Cole Pepper: B+

I think Walker will help the Jaguars defense right away, but I suspect his impact on the pass rush increases as the years go on. The Jaguars have had a few physical freaks on the defense in their past, but it’s been a rarity. Myles Jack had freakish traits. So did Jalen Ramsey. Guys like Calais Campbell and John Henderson had freakish size. Walker might be the most physically talented defensive linemen the Jaguars have ever had on the roster, but he’ll have to develop his pass rush arsenal against NFL linemen. That is likely to take some time. It’s a B for now with a chance to be a strong A if he develops as the Jaguars’ brass expects.

Jamal St. Cyr: C+

This was not a good year to have the No. 1 overall pick. Drafting Walker is a bit of a projection pick. Walker does not have the sheer numbers of a normal top pick but he does have the physical tools. Walker should come in from day 1 and help to improve the run defense. The big question is how long will it take for him to be able to make a serious impact in the passing game? If he can log six sacks or more this year I will upgrade the pick to an A because that would show that the arrow with this guy is truly pointed upwards.