Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars officially introduced their No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, during a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday at TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson joined Walker at the news conference.