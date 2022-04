Devin Lloyd poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 27th by the Jacksonville Jaguars during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars officially introduced their second first-round pick in the NFL draft, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, during a news conference Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

The team acquired the selection in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Jaguars sending the Buccaneers the Nos. 33, 106 and 180 selections in this year’s draft.

If you missed the news conference, you can watch it below: