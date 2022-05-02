After signing 3-year deal, Jaguars’ tackle Cam Robinson feeling blessed

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) is shown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cam Robinson made it official Monday, signing his new three-year contract with the Jaguars, a deal worth as much as $54 million.

The Jaguars wanted to get Robinson signed up to an extension, but couldn’t get one done earlier this offseason, so they placed the franchise tag on him in March. The two sides agreed to terms last week and Monday, Robinson signed on the dotted line.

“I kind of knew the whole time that this is the place I wanted to be long term if they would have me,” Robinson said. “It was just kind of thing where you get with my agent and then have them get with the team and let’s get it worked out. It took a little while, but ultimately, I kind of figured we would get it done. I knew we were working to the point that we ended up getting to, so I was just excited when we were able to get to that point.”

Part of the lure for Robinson to stay was the addition of head coach Doug Pederson and especially, the chance to play with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Despite a tumultuous 2021 season for the Jaguars, Robinson was sold on the quarterback’s bright future.

“With what we were able to do in the off-season and the guys that we were able to bring in. Us bringing in Doug [Pederson] and of course Trevor [Lawrence], Trevor is awesome,” Robinson said. “I am just looking forward to Trevor taking that next step and us starting to build something special.”

With the signing of Robinson, the Jaguars know what their offensive line will look at left tackle for the foreseeable future. They also know right guard, where they signed Brandon Scherff as a free agent. The other three positions are up for grabs. At left guard, Ben Bartch is set to replace the departed Andrew Norwell, but Bartch isn’t a lock. The Jaguars drafted Josh Fortner out of Kentucky in the third round. He could push for starting time at guard or center, where Tyler Shatley is set to replace the retired Brandon Linder. And then there is right tackle where Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor are the potential starters.

Robinson said he would miss playing with Linder, who was the longest-tenured Jaguars before his retirement.

“I am not even going to lie, that one hurt me,” Robinson said. “When that news came through and me and him had kind of been talking all offseason and I kind of had an idea but when it actually set in and reality set in, it was tough for me. I am happy for him, but that’s going to be hard to replace. A lot of the things Brandon brought to the table is irreplaceable. Me myself as a leader, I kind of just want to carry on the things he taught me and help some of the young guys the same way he did for me when I first got here.”