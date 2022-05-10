Furyk & Friends looking to build on $1.17 million in charitable impact in 2nd tournament

Tournament hosts Tabitha and Jim Furyk surpassed their goal of raising $1 million in community impact in the inaugural Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament. They high loftier goals for the second year of the event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – By almost any metric, the inaugural Constellation Furyk & Friends golf tournament was a smashing success. In 2022, they’re looking to do it even bigger.

Tickets for the second installment of the October tournament went on sale Tuesday as the tournament announced that it had generated $1.17 million in community impact from the 2021 tournament.

“We set a very lofty goal of raising over a million dollars for charity here locally,” said Tabitha Furyk. “And a lot of folks were like, ‘There’s no way in a first-year tournament. You’ll be lucky to break even.’ And we did reach our goal of $1.17 million in charitable impact this year from the tournament. So you know, full steam ahead. We can’t wait to see what happens in October.”

Among the charitable programs that benefited from the Constellation Furyk & Friends include The First Tee-North Florida, Blessings in a Backpack, St. Johns Riverkeeper, Habitat for Humanity Jacksonville, and the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, where they helped to fund a STEM room where kids can hone their robotics skills.

“It is so critical for all kids to learn some part of STEM,” said Terri Florio, executive director of the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation. “Whether it’s the technology part in terms of robotics, or coding, or whether it’s the music part where STEM and coding and technology are so important these days, graphic design, all of that, we’re going to be able to increase and improve on the types of classes and electives that we have that not only will be fun for the kids at this point but will also help them determine careers going forward.”

The first year of the event saw more than 11,000 fans attend at Timuquana Country Club during competition on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A typical PGA Tour Champions event draws about 7,000 people, according to Furyk. Phil Mickelson won the event, outlasting Miguel Angel Jimenez by two strokes to win.

“On 17, we had an opportunity for our players to walk right through the hospitality and down to the tee, super exciting, high-fiving everybody. To have Phil win was super exciting,” Furyk said. “We really had the best field in golf, our TV ratings surpassed any of the regular tour events for the same week. So all in all, I think they were very pleased with the event.”

So what about the second installment? Can they reach even higher goals?

“You know, it’s really about this community getting behind us and supporting and continuing to come back every year and to help us make it better, to help it get bigger, to help really bring this strong field,” Furyk said. “And if we welcome them, they’re going to come back. And the more we can do for charity, I think the more people want to rally behind it and be here for us. And that helps us with the celebrities we bring in. You know, we had David Duval come last year. Now he’s in the field. So that’s exciting.”

Other players who turn 50 in time to qualify for the event include former Players Champion Justin Leonard and broadcaster Notah Begay.

In addition, country music stars Lady A will headline the Furyk Foundation Concert on Oct. 4 at Daily’s Place. Tickets for the concert also went on sale Tuesday via Ticketmaster.

