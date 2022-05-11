High school baseball ‘22: Bartram wins in walk-off fashion; FC notches 1st playoff W since ‘99

The first round of the high school baseball state playoffs are Tuesday and Wednesday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bartram Trail staved off a big upset in the opening round of the baseball playoffs, walking off with a 3-2 win over No. 7 seed Oviedo on Tuesday night. Kolt Myers had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to push in Anthony Saleeba with the winning run for Bartram.

The Bears (20-8) will host Apopka on Friday night in the regional semifinals. … Benjamin Green and Holden Bradshaw had a pair of hits, but Sandalwood (18-7) couldn’t catch up to Hagerty in a 3-2 loss. Cooper Whited struck out seven in the loss.

Teams in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A will play their first-round playoff games on Wednesday night.

Region 1-6A

First Coast used a three-run first inning and knocked off visiting Tate 3-1 for a milestone playoff win. The Buccaneers had all of two postseason victories to their credit, 1994 and 1999. Now, they’re playing on for the first time this century.

Hunter Carns went 2 for 3 and JJ Nazario drove in a pair of runs with a double for the Buccaneers (16-8). Dylan Cope went six innings and whiffed six for First Coast. … Fletcher’s season ended with a 10-0 loss in six innings to Orange City University. The Senators (23-4) mustered just two hits and struck out 13 times.

Region 1-5A

Top-seeded Columbia had no trouble in its playoff opener, blanking St. Augustine 4-0. The Tigers (20-8) scored a pair of runs in the first inning and never looked back. Chandler Howard had two hits and Brayden Thomas had a couple RBI for Columbia. The Tigers will host defending state champion Mosley in the regional semis on Friday. The Dolphins walloped Stanton 14-3 to end the Blue Devils’ season at 16-12.

Region 3-1A

Fort White pushed two runs across in the top of the ninth inning and beat Union County 4-2.

Regional semifinals, Friday

1-7A: Apopka (20-8) at Bartram Trail (20-8)

1-6A: First Coast (16-8) at Pace (23-3)

1-5A: Mosley (16-11) at Columbia (20-8)

Regional final, Friday

3-1A: Fort White (15-6) at Lafayette (17-3)