High school track and field ‘22: State titles in mind for Class 3A-4A athletes

It’s the final week of the high school track and field season, with state championships putting a bow on things Friday and Saturday at the University of Florida.

Class 1A was held Wednesday, with St. Johns Country Day’s Matthew Stratton the lone individual state champ in the 3200.

Class 3A is up first on Friday, with 4A following on Saturday. The area is poised to have top-of-the-podium finishes in each classification, with multiple state champions from the Mandarin girls and the Nease boys very possible.

In Class 3A, expect a good showing from the Raines boys, who have 110-hurdler Harrison Robinson leading the way. He’s got five individual victories this season and enters as the defending state champion.

Columbia triple jumper Seth Stockton has won five of his seven events this year and has a 3A-best distance of 47-6.

On the Class 4A boys side on Saturday, the area has three individual state title contenders, all from St. Johns County.

Nease star Rheinhardt Harrison is wrapping up his record-setting career with a focus on one individual event, the 800. He won the 1600 and 3200 last year. His time of 1 minute, 48.05 seconds is the fastest in the state this year.

In the hurdles, teammate Cyrus Ways has won all 11 times he’s compete this season (seven in the 110 hurdles, four in the 300) and has state-best times in each event.

For the girls, Mandarin’s DaMoni Kelly has a state-leading throw of 49 feet, 1 inch in the shot put and leads the Mustangs into the 4A meet. The Mustangs are positioned to point up well (nine individual event qualifiers) and have the state-leading 3200 relay team, too.

Class 3A

When: Friday. Where: University of Florida.

Girls

Fleming Island

Maliyah Deas: Triple jump; Katie Thompson: 800; 4x800 relay.

Matanzas

Sierra Howard: 800.

Menendez

Olivia Kemp: 1600, 3200.

Orange Park

Samantha Mitchell: High jump; Mychalea Parker: Shot put.

Ponte Vedra

Sofia Bushkell: 3200; Amelia Coker: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Caroline Hughes: Javelin; Ellie Moritz: 3200; Lindy White: 800, 1600; 4x800 relay.

Ribault

Temia Hardeman: Discus.

Ridgeview

Blythe Duchene: 800; Olivia Gaines: Triple jump; Zoe Whaley: High jump.

Riverside

Joy Akingbola: Shot put, discus; Ke’Leijah Hector: Shot put.

St. Augustine

Reilly Barber: 1600; Thania Barton: 400; Rylan Holmquist: 3200; 4x800 relay.

Parker

Kayla-Jadyn Cleveland: 100, 200.

Boys

Columbia

Seth Stockton: Triple jump.

Fleming Island

Alex Bendig: 800; John Keester IV: 3200; Antoine Sandy: High jump; 4x800 relay.

Matanzas

Bradyn Cox: Discus.

Menendez

Ryan Jones: 1600.

Middleburg

Wyatt Underwood: Discus.

Orange Park

Josiah Sabino: Triple jump; 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay.

Ponte Vedra

Grant Doherty: 3200; Henry Gainer: Pole vault, javelin; Vincent Jackson: Javelin; Nathan Lebowitz: Shot put, discus; Landen Scott: Pole vault; Layne Swafford: Shot put; 4x800 relay.

Raines

Quincy Burroughs: 200; Jacoby Johnson: High jump; Jaquon King: 400; Kenton Kirkland: 400; Reshawn Latimer: Long jump, triple jump; Harrison Robinson: 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump; 4x400 relay.

Westside

Denoris Tisdale: Shot put.

Class 4A

When: Saturday. Where: University of Florida.

Girls

Bartram Trail

Rilee Shapiro: High jump; Libby Williams: Discus, javelin; 4x800 relay.

Creekside

Sydney Campbell: 100, 200; Maya Till: Pole vault; Salena Till: Pole vault; 4x400 relay; 4x800 relay.

First Coast

Armanie Coleman: 100; 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay.

Flagler Palm Coast

Maya Tyson: Shot put; Jada Williams: 800.

Mandarin

Lauren Conover: 3200; Lindsay Gonzales: 1600; DaMoni Kelly: Shot put, discus; Annie Loehle: 3200; Terren Peterson, 200, 400; Aliyah Robertson: Shot put; Alyssa Wyatt: 800; 4x800 relay.

Nease

Alexandra Bohanon: Javelin; Sasha Gregory: High jump; Audrey Singletary: 3200; Hannah Sutter: Shot put.

Oakleaf

Sierra Barrera: 800, 1600; Sydney Brown: High jump; Adrionna Coleman: Discus; Arianna Eason: Triple jump; Keira Smalls: 100 hurdles; 4x100 relay.

Sandalwood

Emani George: 100, 200; Brittney Jennings: 100 hurdles; Selena Rutland: Triple jump; 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay.

White

Mitrasha Reed: 200, 800.

Boys

Bartram Trail

Caelan Barnett: 110 hurdles; Nolan Hemmen: 1600, 3200; Joshua Lindblom: 100; Samuel Martins: Pole vault; Elo Modozie: Long jump, triple jump; Jeffrey Stiles: 100; Logan Wylie: Shot put; discus; 4x400 relay.

Creekside

Jesse Benavides: 800, 1600; Hudson Finocchio: 1600; Tyler Gunther: Pole vault; Christian Miller: 100, 200; Tanner Simonds: 1600; 4x800 relay.

First Coast

Tommy Bridgewater: Discus; 4x400 relay.

Flagler Palm Coast

Jake Blumengarten: Shot put; Levi Hayworth: Javelin; Isaiah Joseph: 300 hurdles; Dennis Murray: 400; Gerod Tolbert: Triple jump; 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay.

Nease

Steven Cartwright: 800; Rheinhardt Harrison: 800; Matias Masony: Pole vault; Matt Ryan: 3200; Cyrus Ways: 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; 4x800 relay.

Sandalwood

Kaleb Tankard: 200; David Terry: 400.

White

Ashton Knowles: 200.