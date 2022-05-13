High school softball ‘22: Middleburg, Oakleaf, move on to 2nd round of playoffs

Meshayla Pettaway had three hits and host Oakleaf beat Creekside 6-2 in a rematch of the district title game in the Region 1-7A softball quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Ciara Gibson and Mariyah Sanchez added two hits apiece for Oakleaf (15-7). The Knights will host Apopka in Tuesday’s regional semifinals.
Kylie Hammonds had three hits for Creekside and Kyra Brenneman had two.
Region 1-6A
Fletcher’s season ended in the playoff opener, falling 3-2 to Spruce Creek
Region 1-5A
Mallory Forrester fired a no-hitter as host Middleburg thumped Ocala Vanguard 10-0 in five innings. The Broncos (16-11) advanced to Tuesday’s regional semifinals against Gainesville. …
Lincoln scored the game’s lone run on a walk-off bunt, edging Ponte Vedra 1-0. The Sharks end their season at 13-13. …
Host Gulf Breeze scored all of its runs across the final four innings to come back and beat Ridgeview 8-6. The Panthers finished their season 18-7.
Region 3-1A
Fort White made an early lead stand up in a 3-1 win over visiting Lafayette. The Indians (14-7) move on to Tuesday’s regional final against Union County, a 10-6 winner over Madison County.
Thursday’s scores
Regional quarterfinals
Region 1-7A
Oakleaf 6, Creekside 2
Region 1-6A
Spruce Creek 3, Fletcher 2
Region 1-5A
Lincoln 1, Ponte Vedra 0
Gulf Breeze 8, Ridgeview 6
Middleburg 10, Vanguard 0
Regional semifinals
Region 3-1A
Fort White 3, Lafayette 1
Union County 10, Madison County 6
Tuesday’s games
Regional semifinals
Region 1-7A
Apopka (18-7) at Oakleaf (16-7)
Region 1-5A
Gainesville (13-13) at Middleburg (16-11)
Region 1-4A
Clay (15-11) at Wakulla (15-9)
Paxon (13-10) at West Florida (15-10)
Region 1-3A
Florida High (21-3) at Baldwin (24-2)
Keystone Heights (18-9) at Providence (19-6)
Region 1-2A
St. Johns CD (13-4) at Trinity Christian (13-8)
Aucilla Christian (16-5) at University Christian (16-8)
Regional final
Region 3-1A
Union County (18-5) at Fort White (14-7)