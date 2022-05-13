High school softball ‘22: Middleburg, Oakleaf, move on to 2nd round of playoffs

(Aaron M. Sprecher, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Meshayla Pettaway had three hits and host Oakleaf beat Creekside 6-2 in a rematch of the district title game in the Region 1-7A softball quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Ciara Gibson and Mariyah Sanchez added two hits apiece for Oakleaf (15-7). The Knights will host Apopka in Tuesday’s regional semifinals.

Kylie Hammonds had three hits for Creekside and Kyra Brenneman had two.

Region 1-6A

Fletcher’s season ended in the playoff opener, falling 3-2 to Spruce Creek

Region 1-5A

Mallory Forrester fired a no-hitter as host Middleburg thumped Ocala Vanguard 10-0 in five innings. The Broncos (16-11) advanced to Tuesday’s regional semifinals against Gainesville. …

Lincoln scored the game’s lone run on a walk-off bunt, edging Ponte Vedra 1-0. The Sharks end their season at 13-13. …

Host Gulf Breeze scored all of its runs across the final four innings to come back and beat Ridgeview 8-6. The Panthers finished their season 18-7.

Region 3-1A

Fort White made an early lead stand up in a 3-1 win over visiting Lafayette. The Indians (14-7) move on to Tuesday’s regional final against Union County, a 10-6 winner over Madison County.

Thursday’s scores

Regional quarterfinals

Region 1-7A

Oakleaf 6, Creekside 2

Region 1-6A

Spruce Creek 3, Fletcher 2

Region 1-5A

Lincoln 1, Ponte Vedra 0

Gulf Breeze 8, Ridgeview 6

Middleburg 10, Vanguard 0

Regional semifinals

Region 3-1A

Fort White 3, Lafayette 1

Union County 10, Madison County 6

Tuesday’s games

Regional semifinals

Region 1-7A

Apopka (18-7) at Oakleaf (16-7)

Region 1-5A

Gainesville (13-13) at Middleburg (16-11)

Region 1-4A

Clay (15-11) at Wakulla (15-9)

Paxon (13-10) at West Florida (15-10)

Region 1-3A

Florida High (21-3) at Baldwin (24-2)

Keystone Heights (18-9) at Providence (19-6)

Region 1-2A

St. Johns CD (13-4) at Trinity Christian (13-8)

Aucilla Christian (16-5) at University Christian (16-8)

Regional final

Region 3-1A

Union County (18-5) at Fort White (14-7)