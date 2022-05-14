High school baseball ‘22: Bartram Trail, Fort White punch tickets to 3rd round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bartram Trail reached the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a dominant 5-0 win over Apopka in the Region 1-7A semifinals on Friday night.

The Bears (21-8) will host Hagerty (16-11) in Tuesday night’s regional final for a berth in the state final four. Kolt Myers, Alex Lodise and Justin Nadeau all homered for the Bears and combined to drive in all five Bartram runs. Ashton Pocol (6.1 IP, 4 Ks) was dominant, scattering two hits.

Region 1-6A

First Coast’s dream season ended with a 10-0 loss to Pace in a game that was delayed hours by weather. The Buccaneers hadn’t won a playoff game since 1999 before their victory over Tate on Tuesday. First Coast’s season ends at 16-9.

Region 1-5A

Columbia knocked off Mosley 5-2 to advance to a Monday night regional final against Tallahassee Lincoln (12-17).

Region 3-1A

Fort White is headed to the state semifinals after edging Lafayette 3-2 in the regional finals. Dylan Lovelace and Tucker Hardee drove in runs for the Indians and Jonathan Fischer fired a complete game with four strikeouts for Fort White. The Indians went ahead with two runs in the top of the sixth. The Indians will play in the state semis on Wednesday.