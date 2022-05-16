Gators Breakdown: Bryce Lovett commits to the Florida Gators

Gators pick-up their second offensive line commit for the class of 2023

The Gators get their fifth commitment for the 2023 class as offensive lineman Bryce Lovett pledges to Florida.

David Waters shares how Lovett fits along the offensive line and discusses who could be the next commit for the class of 2023.

