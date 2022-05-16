90º

Jaguars hiring Ethan Waugh as assistant GM

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Ethan Waugh, new Jaguars' assistant general manager (WJXT 2022)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A month after the move was rumored, the Jaguars have hired Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager, reuniting Waugh with Trent Baalke.

The move was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Waugh previously worked with Baalke in San Francisco and spent 17 years in the 49ers organization, including the last season as vice president of player personnel.

While with the 49ers, Waugh served as director of college scouting and football systems, senior player personnel coordinator, as the team’s senior personnel assistant. and as the 49ers Midwest regional scout. Prior to being promoted to an area scout in 2008, Waugh served as the team’s personnel assistant.

Waugh’s father coached football for over 50 years. His brother, Tucker, coached at Army and another brother, Adam, coached at Clearwater Calvary Christian High School.

