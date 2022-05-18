High school baseball ‘22: Rough night for local teams in regional finals

St. Johns Country Day’s quest to win a baseball state championship ended on Tuesday night.

Visiting Tallahassee North Florida Christian stunned the Spartans 4-1 in the Region 1-2A final. Finn Howell had a big game on the mound (6.1 IP, 13 Ks) but the Spartans couldn’t generate much of anything offensively and lost their first home game of the season.

St. Johns (23-5) was ranked fourth overall in the state by MaxPreps and No. 1 in 2A. The Spartans were a heavy favorite to return to the title game where they lost last year to Out-of-Door Academy.

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail couldn’t get its offense going until far too late in a 6-3 loss to visiting Hagerty on Tuesday night. The Bears were hitless for 3 2/3 innings against Garrett Baumann before finally making it interesting late. Bartram (21-9) pushed two runs across in the sixth and had the tying run at the plate in the seventh before Baumann ended it with a K. Noah Wood had two hits and a pair of RBI for the Bears.

Region 1-4A

Andrew Tabor homered and doubled but Bishop Kenny couldn’t get past Suwannee in a 5-3 Bulldogs win.

Josh Fernald, Tyson Greene, Cody Campbell, Easton Kirby and Peyton Waters all had RBI for Suwannee (24-4), which won its 15th consecutive game to reach its second state semifinal since 2019. Kenny’s 12-game winning streak ended with the loss. The Crusaders finished their season 21-7.

Region 1-3A

Fernandina Beach’s best season since 2006 ended with a 2-1 loss on the road to Villages Charter. The Pirates’ season ends at 16-10.

Tuesday’s results

Regional finals

Region 1-7A

Hagerty 6, Bartram Trail 3

Region 1-4A

Suwannee 5, Bishop Kenny 3

Region 1-3A

Villages Charter 2, Fernandina Beach 1

Region 1-2A

Tallahassee North Florida Christian 4, St. Johns CD 1

State semifinals

Naples

Wednesday

Fort White (16-6) vs. Holmes County (22-7), 7 p.m.

Thursday

Class 5A

Columbia (22-8) vs. Eau Gallie (21-6), 4 p.m.

Monday

Class 4A

Suwannee (24-4) vs. Island Coast (22-7), 4 p.m.