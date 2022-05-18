High school softball ‘22: Eight local teams head to 3rd round of state playoffs

Oakleaf used a big fifth inning and held on at the finish to beat Apopka 5-4 in the Region 1-7A semifinals on Tuesday night.

Mariyah Sanchez, Khloe Banks, Trinidi Murrell and Kayla Aldridge all had two-hit games, and Ciara Gibson drove in a pair of runs for Oakleaf to push the Knights into the regional final. Oakleaf (17-7) scored four runs in the fifth to pull in front for good.

Apopka had the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the seventh but the Knights turned a double play to end it.

Region 1-5A

Mallory Forrester whiffed 19 and host Middleburg beat Gainesville 5-1 to move into Friday’s regional final. The Broncos (17-11) will travel to face Tallahassee Lincoln (17-8).

Region 1-4A

Clay’s playoff run continues. The eighth-seeded Blue Devils went on the road for another win, bouncing Wakulla 3-1 to advance to the regional finals. Sydney Davis doubled and drove in a run and Gabrielle Ellis fired a three-hitter with six Ks to send Clay (16-11) onward. The Blue Devils will travel to West Florida on Friday. The Jaguars beat Paxon 4-0. The Golden Eagles finished their season 13-11.

Region 1-3A

Kayla Robinson belted two homers and Jasmine Ramos-Merced added another as host Baldwin hammered Florida High 12-0 to reach the third round of the state playoffs for the first time. Piper Young fired a one-hitter for the Indians (25-2), who advance to Friday’s regional final against Keystone Heights. ... The Indians used a two-run first inning with runs by Kiley Channell and Emma Rogel and a solid game in the circle from Madi Mitzel to beat host Providence 3-1. The Indians have won 11 consecutive games.

Region 1-2A

Jordan Lasater homered, Breezy Burnett drove in two runs and host Trinity Christian beat St. Johns Country Day 8-0. The top-seeded Conquerors (14-8) got a five-hitter with four Ks from Carolyn Lasaster to move into Friday’s regional final against University Christian. The Christians used Sophia Kardatzke’s second no-hitter of the playoffs to beat Aucilla Christian 11-0.

Region 3-1A

Kadence Compton had a career game for Fort White, swatting a homer and driving in three and then firing a one-hitter with 14 Ks as the Indians beat Union County 4-0.

Compton homered and doubled for the Indians and kept a heavy-hitting Tigers lineup in check to send them to the state semifinals.

Tuesday’s scores

Regional semifinals

Region 1-7A

Oakleaf 5, Apopka 4

Region 1-5A

Middleburg 5, Gainesville 1

Region 1-4A

Clay 3, Wakulla 1

West Florida 4, Paxon 0

Region 1-3A

Baldwin 12, Florida High 0

Keystone Heights 3, Providence 1

Region 1-2A

University Christian 11, Aucilla Christian 0

Trinity Christian 8, St. Johns CD 0

Regional final

Region 3-1A

Fort White 4, Union County 0

Friday’s games

Region 1-7A

Oakleaf (17-7) vs. Lake Brantley/Hagerty

Region 1-5A

Middleburg (17-11) at Lincoln (17-8)

Region 1-4A

Clay (16-11) at West Florida (16-10)

Region 1-3A

Keystone Heights (19-9) at Baldwin (25-2)

Region 1-2A

University Christian (17-8) at Trinity Christian (14-8)