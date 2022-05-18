Remember them? Checking in on how former area players are doing in the USFL

Former First Coast High School quarterback De'Andre Johnson of New Jersey Generals looks to pass the ball in the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium on May 14, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/USFL/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second iteration of the USFL is at the midway point of its first 10-game regular season. Several players in the league have area ties, having played with the Jaguars or at a local high school.

Here’s an update on how those players are doing, including two who lead the league in their respective categories and another who is surging up the quarterback rankings.

Local USFL tracker

Position Player Team Local tie, Notable stats

DT Jaquan Bailey, Michigan, Raines, Has 16 tackles and a pair of sacks.

LB Blair Brown, Pittsburgh, Jaguars, Released earlier this month.

DB Tae Hayes, Birmingham, Jaguars, Has 17 total tackles.

QB De’Andre Johnson, New Jersey, First Coast, Seventh in the league in passing (548), despite just 2 starts. Is 37 of 53 passing with a TD. Has been exceptional with his legs, rushing for 269 yards (6th in the league) and 4 TDs (2nd in the league).

QB Kyle Lauletta, Pittsburgh, Jaguars, Has started 2 games and gone 31 of 64 for 269 yards.

DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp, Pittsburgh, First Coast, Has 7 tackles and an interception.

OL Garrett McGhin, New Jersey, Jaguars, Has started 4 games for the Generals.

DB Quenton Meeks, Tampa Bay, Jaguars, Has 28 total tackles and an interception.

QB Alex McGough, Birmingham, Jaguars, Started 3 games and gone 23 for 47 for 231 yards and a pair of TDs.

LB Reggie Northrup, Houston, First Coast, Sixth in the league in total tackles with 40.

DE Donald Payne, Houston, Jaguars, Leads the league in total tackles (58)

K Nick Vogel, Houston, Mandarin, Leads the league in kicking points (39), field goals (11 of 13) and field goal percentage (85%). His 53-yard field goal is the second-longest in the league this season.

K Brandon Wright, Tampa Bay, Jaguars, Has not attempted a field goal but has punted 26 times for a 47.7 yard average.