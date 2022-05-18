Schedule set: Jaguars will practice against Falcons before final preseason game

Doug Pederson, new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team, speaks with reporters, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Long)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars preseason schedule is set.

The team will travel to face the Falcons on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. in their fourth and final preseason game of the season. Jacksonville’s schedule was released last week, but the Falcons game hadn’t been finalized with a date or time until Atlanta announced it Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville will also have two joint practices with the Falcons leading up to that game (Aug. 24-25).

The Jaguars kick off the NFL preseason schedule in the Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, the first game for new coach Doug Pederson and his staff. Two days later, Tony Boselli will become the first Jacksonville player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The team returns home for an Aug. 12 game against the Browns, followed by the Steelers on Aug. 20. Both of those games are 7 p.m.

