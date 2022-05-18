86º

Schedule set: Jaguars will practice against Falcons before final preseason game

Final game of preseason set for Aug. 27 in Atlanta

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Doug Pederson, new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team, speaks with reporters, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Long) (Mark Long, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars preseason schedule is set.

The team will travel to face the Falcons on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. in their fourth and final preseason game of the season. Jacksonville’s schedule was released last week, but the Falcons game hadn’t been finalized with a date or time until Atlanta announced it Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville will also have two joint practices with the Falcons leading up to that game (Aug. 24-25).

The Jaguars kick off the NFL preseason schedule in the Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, the first game for new coach Doug Pederson and his staff. Two days later, Tony Boselli will become the first Jacksonville player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The team returns home for an Aug. 12 game against the Browns, followed by the Steelers on Aug. 20. Both of those games are 7 p.m.

The Jaguars open their season on the road, end it at home and still aren’t good enough for primetime football in the Sunday or Monday time slot.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he's been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

