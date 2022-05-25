Perfect day: Fort White and University Christian punch tickets for softball title games

Fort White and University Christian will play for softball state championships on Wednesday. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

University Christian is back in the softball championship game.

Fort White is there for the first time.

The Christians came back from an early deficit to stun top-seeded Oxbridge Academy 4-2 in the Class 2A state semifinals on Tuesday in Clermont. The win sends UC (19-8) into Wednesday night’s title game against Orlando’s First Academy at 7:30. That game can be streamed here through the NFHS Network.

Fort White beat Dixie County 7-5 in the Class 1A state semifinal to advance to Wednesday’s 4:30 championship against Jay. That game can be streamed here through the NFHS Network. Monthly passes for the NFHS Network are $10.99.

UC’s victory was a big one.

The ThunderWolves (23-2-1) entered as the top-ranked team in 2A and 23rd overall by MaxPreps. Much like so many other UC opponents this season, they couldn’t figure out a way around sophomore ace Sophia Kardatzke.

She whiffed seven in a one-hit effort and survived seven walks to deliver UC into its third fast-pitch championship game. The Christians reached state championship games in 2016 and last year but is still in search of its first title.

Kardatzke, To’Toiana Dallas and Elissa Murdock, all underclassmen, accounted for UC’s three hits. Jahliyah Robinson, Kate Dell’Alba and Murdock had RBI for UC.

UC wasn’t the only area team celebrating.

Fort White used two big innings to beat Dixie County. The Indians scored all seven runs in the first two innings.

Kadence Compton went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI for the Indians and picked up the win in the circle. Gracie Clemons added a 3-for-4 day at the plate for Fort White (16-7). The Indians will face Jay (21-5) on Wednesday at 4:30 in Clermont for the title.